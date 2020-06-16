Kal Lake property owner says boat wakes eroding shoreline

Photo: Lauren Lypchuk Wave action from passing boats is causing problems in the shoreline of Kal Lake.

Lauren Lypchuk says temporary boating restrictions on Kalamalka Lake would go a long way in saving the shoreline.

The popular lake is close to capacity, and wave action from boats is causing serious erosion on the shoreline, including at Lypchuk's home.

She and her husband have stacked a wall of sandbags, but there is little more she can do.

“Our retaining wall is now eight inches under water, yet boats are still allowed on the lake,” she said. “We cannot protect our property much more. We already have over 200 sandbags out, and we would not need to do more – nor would we have needed as many sandbags – if not for the boats on the lake. Specifically, the very large boats made for creating waves to surf on.

“The amount of debris that is going into the lake due to excessive high water levels and from these boat wakes is not acceptable. The erosion that is happening does not need to happen to this degree and would not happen if theses boats were restricted from making boat wake/waves at least temporarily while the lake is so high and beyond capacity.”

Lypchuk has been in contact with District of Coldstream officials, who earlier closed three boat launches at the north end of the lake, and boaters have been asked to go 10 km/h or less near the shoreline.

The boat launch at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park remains open.

Lypchuk said her concern is not just with her and neighbours' properties, but with erosion to the banks of the Okanagan Rail Trail as well.

Earlier this year, a section of the trail was closed so crews could repair areas of erosion.

“Slowing down of boats does not mitigate the problem in that there are still some boats on the lake that go slow on purpose, creating large wakes that continue to breach our sandbag wall. That impacts docks that are already under water and are being held with barrels on top and continues to erode lakeshore properties and the OK Rail Trail,” she said. “We still see boats in the bay creating large waves in front of our property with surfers behind them. It doesn’t matter where they are in the bay – these large waves reach shore and are causing damage.”

Lypchuk said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick has been supportive, but banning boats from the lake is a federal responsibility.