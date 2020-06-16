159297
Vernon  

Big bear mascot returned after weekend party adventure

Bear-napping happy ending

- | Story: 302905

A local mascot had an unscheduled adventure – but is back home.

The giant teddy bear that greets customers at Vernon's Wings restaurant in the city's North End was absconded by perpetrators unknown over the weekend.

But owner Sherman Dahl said Monday the big bear is back, and his liberators left a note behind when they returned him.

"Sorry! Got a little carried away, and so did the bear lol ... He is unharmed and said he had a good time!"

Dahl described the bear-napping as "kind of funny, and heartwarming. Wings Vernon is soooo Happy – there is goodness out there!"  

The big bear apparently got taken to a party without permission on Saturday night.

There's no word on who his temporary captors were, and the bear isn't talking.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

159299
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >


156061


Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259