City of Vernon to mow, trim and spray weeds

City tackles weed woes

The City of Vernon is going to war with weeds.

City contractors will be starting the spring weed program to control weeds and grasses that may hamper traffic visibility, damage asphalt surfaces and cause safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists.

The weeds will be controlled by mechanical trimming which includes roadside tractor mowing, weed-line trimming and a spray program for weeds on paved road surfaces with concrete curb and gutter.

Road shoulders in rural areas of Vernon, including the Okanagan Landing and Blue Jay, are maintained with the road shoulders being mowed by a tractor.

Hand-line trimming is included in the program to maintain pedestrian walkways.

There are two weed-control spray applications planned for this year as well.

The timing of the applications are based on the life-cycle of various weeds and grasses being targeted. The first application will be in June, followed with the second application in September. Only vegetation that creates a hazard to pedestrians and cyclists or has the potential to damage infrastructure is targeted.

Weed spray is applied with a fine-tipped applicator in the lowest possible concentrations directly on the targeted weed. It is applied in favourable weather conditions with no rain and little wind by qualified vegetation control contractors.

Homeowners are reminded bylaws require property owners and residents to maintain boulevards and lanes adjacent to their property as the City does not provide this service and does not include any funds in the budget for such work.

