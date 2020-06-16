Local leaders to discuss state of the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed
Local leaders will discuss the state of the region during a virtual town hall sponsored by the Greater Vernon Chamber.
The Zoom meeting will take place June 24, and registrants will be provided log-in access codes.
It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Leaders from throughout the North Okanagan will take part in the town hall.
They include:
- Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton
- Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming
- Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick
- Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis
- Vernon economic development manager Kevin Poole