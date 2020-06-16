Local leaders to discuss state of the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Local leaders will discuss the state of the region during a virtual town hall sponsored by the Greater Vernon Chamber.

The Zoom meeting will take place June 24, and registrants will be provided log-in access codes.

It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leaders from throughout the North Okanagan will take part in the town hall.

They include:

Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

Vernon economic development manager Kevin Poole

To register, click here.