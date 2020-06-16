159297
Vernon  

Local leaders to discuss state of the North Okanagan

State of the region town hall

- | Story: 302901

Local leaders will discuss the state of the region during a virtual town hall sponsored by the Greater Vernon Chamber.

The Zoom meeting will take place June 24, and registrants will be provided log-in access codes.

It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leaders from throughout the North Okanagan will take part in the town hall.

They include:

  • Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton
  • Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming
  • Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick
  • Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis
  • Vernon economic development manager Kevin Poole

To register, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


159147


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >


156236


Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155273