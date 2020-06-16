159297
159172
Vernon  

Vernon Public Art Gallery back open after pandemic closure

Gallery reopens doors

- | Story: 302897

The Vernon Public Art Gallery reopened its doors to the public on Monday.

The downtown gallery is operating with modified hours.

It will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the first hour set aside for seniors and those with health concerns, the gallery said on its Facebook page.

"We welcome you to come and view our exhibitions, while practising proper social distancing procedures.

"To maintain a safe environment, the gallery will require visitors to follow sanitization and distancing protocols, limit the number of guests in the gift shop and galleries, and has installed Plexiglas dividers where necessary."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


158284


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >




Mom and dad blow bride’s mind with Bye Bye Bye parody

Must Watch
These parents have an epic surprise for their daughter and new son-in-law.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020
Galleries
Random memes to keep you in a great mood.
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A
Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158683