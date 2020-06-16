Vernon Public Art Gallery back open after pandemic closure

Photo: VPAG

The Vernon Public Art Gallery reopened its doors to the public on Monday.

The downtown gallery is operating with modified hours.

It will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the first hour set aside for seniors and those with health concerns, the gallery said on its Facebook page.

"We welcome you to come and view our exhibitions, while practising proper social distancing procedures.

"To maintain a safe environment, the gallery will require visitors to follow sanitization and distancing protocols, limit the number of guests in the gift shop and galleries, and has installed Plexiglas dividers where necessary."