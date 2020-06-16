159297
Vernon  

Vernon Christian School holding drive-in event for class of 2020

Schools are having to get creative when it comes to graduation ceremonies amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Vernon Christian School will be holding a drive-in graduation ceremony this evening for its 29 graduating students.

Savaya Hofsink, with VCS, said the ceremony will conform to all social-distancing mandates while still letting the grads and their families celebrate the big day.

The school has approval from health authorities to hold the ceremony.

“We are having a drive-in event. We are staying under the 50 vehicles,” said Hofsink. “All of the grads and their families will stay in their vehicles.”

The stage-walk has been pre-recorded – with social distancing in place – as have the speeches.

“It's all been packaged up into a movie that will be shown tonight,” said Hofsink, adding the ceremony will be held at the school field.

An FM broadcast will allow people to listen to the movie in their vehicles, just like at a drive-in.

“We are really excited to be able to celebrate together,” said Hofsink. “Our teachers really dug deep and looked for ways we could celebrate while still being very sensitive to COVID safety and following all health authority guidelines.”

