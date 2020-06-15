Coldstream advises residents to protect property, boaters to slow down

Photo: Contributed

Weekend rains have pushed the level of Kalamalka Lake close to capacity.

The District of Coldstream advises residents and visitors to take measures to protect private property, parks and roads, and reduce the risk of soil erosion.

Boaters are reminded of the impact boat wakes can have on shoreline erosion.

Boaters and personal watercraft users should avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to erosion, the district said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a powerboat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 km/h within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels remain high.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves.

Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible. Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.