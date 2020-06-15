159297
Vernon  

Coldstream advises residents to protect property, boaters to slow down

Kal Lake close to capacity

- | Story: 302819

Weekend rains have pushed the level of Kalamalka Lake close to capacity.

The District of Coldstream advises residents and visitors to take measures to protect private property, parks and roads, and reduce the risk of soil erosion.

Boaters are reminded of the impact boat wakes can have on shoreline erosion.

Boaters and personal watercraft users should avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to erosion, the district said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a powerboat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 km/h within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels remain high.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves.

Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible. Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154560
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4148383
1325 Toovey Rd
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >




Cockatiel that REALLY hates broccoli

Must Watch
Not a fan.
Incredible photos
Galleries
No words needed for these amazing photos.
Incredible photos (2)
Galleries
Do you think this pup is excited?
Must Watch
Check out how happy this Golden Retriever is! Very cute.
How to test your baby’s patience
Must Watch
Luna is trying to put her sock inside the cup but she...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156530
158535