159297
156210
Vernon  

Weekend rains bring Shuswap River back up again

Shuswap River rises again

- | Story: 302818

Heavy rains over the weekend have led to a significant increase in Shuswap River levels.

The Enderby Emergency Operations Centre says Riverdale Drive has again been closed, except for local traffic, due to flooding. 

"If you must drive through a submerged area to access your property, please lower your speeds to reduce your wake, out of respect to adjacent property owners," the city asks.

Waterwheel Street remains closed past the residential area, and the Kildonan Avenue boat launch also remains closed and under water.

The rainfall is expected to make its way through the drainage system over the next few days, and the river is forecast to hit its second, smaller, peak on Tuesday and then resume its downward trend. 

The Shuswap River is currently flowing at 419 cubic metres per second and a level of 4.70 metres. By way of comparison, on June 5, flow rates were 459 cubic metres per second and the river level was 4.920 metres. 

The BC River Forecast Centre continues to maintain a high streamflow advisory for the Shuswap River, as flooding at low-lying levels is occurring.

The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4086027
A3b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$612,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


158041


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >




Motivational Monday- June 15, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself today!  
Motivational Monday- June 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Cockatiel that REALLY hates broccoli
Must Watch
Not a fan.
Incredible photos
Galleries
No words needed for these amazing photos.
Incredible photos (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220