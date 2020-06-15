Weekend rains bring Shuswap River back up again

Photo: Contributed Flooded Enderby boat launch.

Heavy rains over the weekend have led to a significant increase in Shuswap River levels.

The Enderby Emergency Operations Centre says Riverdale Drive has again been closed, except for local traffic, due to flooding.

"If you must drive through a submerged area to access your property, please lower your speeds to reduce your wake, out of respect to adjacent property owners," the city asks.

Waterwheel Street remains closed past the residential area, and the Kildonan Avenue boat launch also remains closed and under water.

The rainfall is expected to make its way through the drainage system over the next few days, and the river is forecast to hit its second, smaller, peak on Tuesday and then resume its downward trend.

The Shuswap River is currently flowing at 419 cubic metres per second and a level of 4.70 metres. By way of comparison, on June 5, flow rates were 459 cubic metres per second and the river level was 4.920 metres.

The BC River Forecast Centre continues to maintain a high streamflow advisory for the Shuswap River, as flooding at low-lying levels is occurring.

The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.