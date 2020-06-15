New downtown Vernon FreshCo store opens this week

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's new FreshCo grocery store will open this Thursday.

A press release from the company says the store will open June 18, at the location of the former downtown Safeway store on 30th Avenue.

The store is owned and operated by local franchisee Sean Watson and a team of 118 employees.

It will carry locally sourced products as well as national brands, including Underground Kombucha from Martens Brewing Company as well as produce from local farms across the region.

The company has taken measures to protect the health and safety of staff and customers during COVID-19, including a seniors shopping hour from 7 to 8 a.m. daily, sanitizing carts and other high-touch surfaces constantly during the day, teammates washing their hands every 15 minutes, limiting the number of people in stores, physical distancing markers on the floor, and ensuring employees have access to necessary personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, and protective shields for workstations.

FreshCo is marking its opening with a community donation of $2,500 to the Schubert Centre to support seniors. The nearby seniors centre has struggled financially this past year and operated much of the winter without a functional furnace.