Vernon  

Rosters Sports Club renovated and expanded, reopens July 1

Rosters back on Canada Day

One of Vernon's favoured watering holes is reopening for Canada Day.

The Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill in the city's North End re-emerges from pandemic shutdown on July 1.

Known for its uniquely Canadian-themed menu and sports decor, the venue has undergone some renovations while it was closed.

“We really wanted to welcome back our loyal customers in a meaningful way and thought Canada Day was the perfect time to welcome back our restaurant patrons and club members,” said owner Hussein Hollands.

During the downtime, the club has updated its patio, landscaped, painted inside and out, added new fencing, installed new floors in the sports bar, resurfaced the racquet court floors, and added new lights and signage.

“We decided to use the closure to make improvements and are excited to share the space again with members and patrons. We also want to offer more services to generate new revenue streams to stay viable in difficult times,” said Hollands. “We’ve been renovating an old office space in the hopes of bringing in a massage therapist to lease the space and also looking at further renovations to lease out a yoga space.”

Restaurant capacity has increased from 54 to 95 with an additional 29-seat licensed lounge at the rear of the building.

The sports club is also reopening July 1 for racquet sports and will be following Squash Canada and provincial guidelines.

