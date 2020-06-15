Vernon's Polson Park reopened to traffic in wake of flooding event

Photo: Jon Manchester Last week's flooding at Polson Park.

Vernon's Polson Park has been reopened to vehicle traffic in the wake of last week's flooding event.

The city's centrepiece park reopened Monday following a torrential downpour on Thursday that saw Vernon Creek spill its banks and overwhelmed storm drains.

The park was temporarily closed, but now that water levels have receded, the park is open again.

"However, park users are reminded to be cautious around all creeks and creek banks, as embankments may be unstable and water levels could continue to fluctuate," the city advises.

"The city asks park users to stay off the turf, as the ground is still very wet and could be damaged if users walk or cycle on the grass. Please stay on the paths."