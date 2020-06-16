159297
156110
Vernon  

Vernon's Samantha Sewell lives out loud - with a crown on her head

Her crowning achievement

- | Story: 302809

Vernon's Samantha Sewell will hold her international pageant title for a second consecutive year.

Last August, 22-year-old Sewell won the Miss Royalty International 2020 crown in Milwaukee.

The pageant encourages young women to make a difference in their communities, and Sewell has done so as a motivational speaker, talking about her battle with overcoming apraxia and bullying.

She speaks regularly about how the Live Out Loud charity has helped her and can help others.

Sewell was scheduled to crown her successor on Aug. 9, but due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, organizers decided to postpone the pageant until 2021, giving Sewell a second year as the reigning royalty. 

"I will be using this extra time to build my platform of 'Be Someone's Hero, Not a Bystander' as well as work towards creating a more inclusive community," says Sewell, who is keeping up the message via virtual events from her website.

Sewell has been competing in pageants since 2015, and in 2017 was one of just 200 youth worldwide to be acknowledged with the Global Change Leader award. 

She spreads the message that a disorder and what people tell you does not define you or your abilities.

"There was a time in my life when no one, not even myself, would have thought this was possible. When I was a little girl, my parents were told that I had a severe speech impediment and that there was a chance I would never be able to speak," she explains.

From there, she was bullied not just by students but teachers as well before finding the support and courage to share her story.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158404
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
3967050
2629 Cornwall Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$521,900
more details
159299


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Baby
Baby Vernon SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline confirm romance
Showbiz
Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have...
Motivational Monday- June 15, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself today!  
Motivational Monday- June 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624
158535