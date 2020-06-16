Vernon's Samantha Sewell lives out loud - with a crown on her head

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Samantha Sewell will hold her international pageant title for a second consecutive year.

Last August, 22-year-old Sewell won the Miss Royalty International 2020 crown in Milwaukee.

The pageant encourages young women to make a difference in their communities, and Sewell has done so as a motivational speaker, talking about her battle with overcoming apraxia and bullying.

She speaks regularly about how the Live Out Loud charity has helped her and can help others.

Sewell was scheduled to crown her successor on Aug. 9, but due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, organizers decided to postpone the pageant until 2021, giving Sewell a second year as the reigning royalty.

"I will be using this extra time to build my platform of 'Be Someone's Hero, Not a Bystander' as well as work towards creating a more inclusive community," says Sewell, who is keeping up the message via virtual events from her website.

Sewell has been competing in pageants since 2015, and in 2017 was one of just 200 youth worldwide to be acknowledged with the Global Change Leader award.

She spreads the message that a disorder and what people tell you does not define you or your abilities.

"There was a time in my life when no one, not even myself, would have thought this was possible. When I was a little girl, my parents were told that I had a severe speech impediment and that there was a chance I would never be able to speak," she explains.

From there, she was bullied not just by students but teachers as well before finding the support and courage to share her story.