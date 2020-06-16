Armstrong grad class parades through streets to cheers, applause

Armstrong grads put on a show for the community on Monday.

The graduating class of Pleasant Valley Secondary School paraded through the town in trucks, convertibles and on hay bales on the back of flatdeck trailers.

With a pandemic going on, graduation ceremonies have been cancelled and plans altered for grads across the country – but a little farm-town ingenuity didn't let COVID-19 get in the way of celebrating the milestone.

The grads got dressed up in their caps and gowns, ball dresses and suits – or not at all – as they waved to parents, family and friends along a parade route that left from the Armstrong fairgrounds and wound around the city centre. People in lawn chairs lined several streets to cheer them on.

Grad Kadie Marshall helped organize the event after consulting with grad parents and the school.

"How come we can't have any grad when (elsewhere) they are encouraging protests with up to 3,000 people?" she said, "... and it just snowballed from there."

The PVSS grad class is just under 100 students this year.

Members rode or drove in the parade in a mix of classic cars, jacked up 4x4s, their own vehicles, and on the trailers. They were led by an RCMP escort and followed by the fire department.

There was plenty of honking of horns, sirens, and blaring of music, along with whoops of celebration and applause and cheers from the sidewalks.