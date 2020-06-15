BC Cannabis Store opens Wednesday in Vernon

Photo: Castanet Staff

BC Cannabis Stores will open its latest location in Vernon on Wednesday.

The store is located at 2401 58th Avenue, in the SmartCentres Vernon shopping centre across from Walmart. It is the 17th government-run store to open in the province.

It will offer a range of products including edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls.

“While this is a challenging time for everyone in the context of COVID-19, we are committed to following through on our plan to roll out our network of stores and eliminate the illicit cannabis market,” said Kevin Satterfield with the Liquor Distribution Branch.

The 2368-square-foot store will be staffed by about 10 employees. Staff will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30.

Physical distancing measures will be enforced, and all common surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Protective shields have also been installed at each checkout.

BC Cannabis Stores are operated by the LDB, one of two branches of government responsible for the non-medical cannabis and beverage alcohol industries in B.C.