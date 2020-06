Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

The road has been cleared at L and A Cross Road.

Motorists are now able to use all lanes in both directions of Highway 97.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 p.m.

Highway 97 is down to single lane alternating traffic due to a vehicle incident eight kilometres north of Vernon.

The incident occurred at L and A Cross Road.

DriveBC tells motorists to watch for traffic control, and expects to make another update on the status of the closure at 9 p.m.