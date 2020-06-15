Caught on camera, thief steals $50k worth of item Sunday morning

Contributed

A nightmare situation, as Coldstream resident Michael Klopp, woke up to over $50,000 worth of items stolen from his family business early Sunday morning.



"He broke into the shop, kicked the front door in and came in like he knew what he was looking for because he ran in and grabbed a drone," says Klopp, whose nephew runs the Electric Fat Bike Company on North Aberdeen Road.



When the thief realized no alarms were going off, he went back into the shop and grabbed multiple e-bikes.



In multiple videos sent to Castanet, the thief is seen grabbing the electric bike at 1 a.m. and then returns a little after 3:15 a.m. to steal dirt bikes, more e-bikes, and even attaches "a very expensive jet boat" to his truck before driving off the property.



Klopp says the person left one dirt bike in the middle of the yard because he struggled and failed to lift it into the back of his truck.



Klopp is offering a reward to anyone that may have information on his belongings.



"We're offering $3,000 for any leads that come to where we can get our stuff back or if someone brings the stuff to us no-questions-asked if everything gets returned $10,000 with the person's name who did it."



Klopp says they didn't have an alarm because they actually live on site so they only had cameras installed.

"I was sleeping in the house not really far from it the whole time all this was happening."

He says he felt violated knowing the person was not only stealing from him, but the fact that there was a person on his property while he slept.



This incident has been reported to the RCMP anyone with further information should contact the Coldstream RCMP or you can contact Michael Klopp at 250-801-1460.