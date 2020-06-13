Underground parking at Vernon apartment filled with water

The wet weather is continuing to cause problems in Vernon.

On Thursday a short, but intense rainstorm flooded at least two homes at the intersection of 34A Street and 24th Avenue.

A resident of the Yin Ho Apartments on Alexis Park Drive said the parking garage of the building was flooded early Saturday morning.

“Last night around 1-2 a.m., our entire underground parking lot was severely flooded,” the resident told Castanet, adding many vehicles were in the underground parking lot and were damaged by the flood waters.

