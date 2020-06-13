158761
Vernon  

Underground parking at Vernon apartment filled with water

Apartment garage flooded

- | Story: 302677

The wet weather is continuing to cause problems in Vernon.

On Thursday a short, but intense rainstorm flooded at least two homes at the intersection of 34A Street and 24th Avenue.

A resident of the Yin Ho Apartments on Alexis Park Drive said the parking garage of the building was flooded early Saturday morning.

“Last night around 1-2 a.m., our entire underground parking lot was severely flooded,” the resident told Castanet, adding many vehicles were in the underground parking lot and were damaged by the flood waters.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

