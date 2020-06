Photo: alexanderfilm

Castanet is receiving reports of a hail storm in Vernon.

Photos submitted to Castanet just after 5:45 p.m. show large pellets of hail falling in Vernon. Over the last 40 minutes Vernon has seen hail on and off with rain and occasional thunder.

Castanet is also receiving reports of strong winds, hail and rain in West Kelowna.

Send your thunderstorm photos to [email protected]