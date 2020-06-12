City of Vernon warns residents to steer clear of creek banks

Photo: Jon Manchester

Stay away from fast flowing creeks, the City of Vernon warns.

"Be extremely cautious and avoid all creeks and creek banks as water levels continue to fluctuate from rain storms and spring melt," the city said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Polson Park remains closed to vehicle traffic until further notice due to Thursday's high water incident on Vernon Creek.

Creek banks may also experience erosion as water levels rise.

Pedestrians and cyclists can access the park, however, but are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water. If the creek rises again, the park may be closed to all users, the city said.

A severe thunderstorm watch for the North Okanagan was still in place Friday, and heavy rainfall may cause creeks to surge.

City crews are monitoring about 55 sites for flooding and debris hazards.

They are also assessing city-owned properties affected by storm-water seepage and taking all necessary steps to curtail any potential damage

Flood protection for homes and private property is the owner’s responsibility. Residents can access sand and sandbags at two City of Vernon locations:

Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 48th Avenue)

Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 43rd Avenue)

If you see flooding or a creek blockage, call Operations Services: 250-549-6757 during the day; or 250-542-5361 evenings and weekends.