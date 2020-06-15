159297
Vernon  

Vernon Canada Day contests encourage virtual participation

Contests for Canada Day

Story: 302634

Vernon's Canada Day celebrations are a go – even if they are different this year.

“Everyone loves a good fireworks show,” says North Okanagan Canada Day Society president David Frost, “but this year, with so many people and businesses fighting for survival, it’s just not socially responsible.”

The July 1 fireworks typically cost about $25,000 to put on.

Instead, the society is working on broadcasting O Canada at 9 p.m. and encouraging everyone to go outside and bang their pots and pans.

To encourage participation, a colouring contest and a kids bike/scooter/skateboard decorating contest are also being held. Any child who submits a photo of their decorated bike will receive a goodie bag delivered to their door.

Businesses also have a chance to compete by ordering a decorating package from the society, which will drop off a starter pack to get you going. The top five businesses will receive a prize package for their efforts. 

For families and individuals, three other contests have been created, including decorating your home, vehicle or self. Photos can be submitted, or a location for inspection, and the top five in each category will receive a prize package.

Email the society at [email protected] for more information.

