2020 one of the busier years for roadwork in Vernon

It's been a busy year for roadwork projects in Vernon and there are more on the way.

Kirn Dhillon, City of Vernon manager-infrastructure, said the city has several large projects on the go right now.

Some are expected to wrap up in July, while others are just starting.

One of the biggest projects of the year is the 30th Street corridor which connects 30th Street to 29th Street from 37th Avenue to 41st Avenue.

The project includes the construction of a new road through the Civic Arena property, rehabilitation of old sanitary, storm, and road infrastructure, a separated multi-use pathway on the east side of 30th/29th Street and a new intersection connection for the railway crossing at 39th Avenue.

Dhillon said the corridor will offer an alternative route from the city centre to north end of town other than 27th and 32nd Streets.

“We will have a multi-use path that will be lit for pedestrians and cyclists to use,” said Dhillon, adding there are also plans for a park where the Civic Arena once stood, but more public input will sought before the park project goes ahead.

“The majority of the (roadwork) should be complete by the end of July,” said Dhillon. “Our intent is to have some form of traffic in this area by August.”

Work is also nearing completion on 48th Avenue near Highway 97. Often a large puddle forms on 48th Avenue in front of the Toyota dealership, but Dhillon said the road has been raised in that area to get rid of what some locals jokingly call 'Lake Toyota.'

“That work is to be completed in July,” said Dhillon. “There will be some paving there over the next few weeks so it might be a busy area of town.”

Work also continues on Okanagan Landing Road between Cummins Road and Dallas Road, which includes repairs to base gravels and new asphalt surfacing.

Originally, the city anticipated this project would require a two-week road closure and detour, however it will take a little more time to complete the major works portion of the project.

Paving on that project is expected to be completed next week.

The 32nd Avenue reconstruction project between 33rd and 35th streets is scheduled to begin Monday.

The project includes rehabilitation of 285 metres of road, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer replacement.

There will also be some sidewalk replacement and upgrades, and a new traffic signal at the 32nd Avenue and 34th Street intersection.

Throughout construction, there will be full road closures of sections along 32nd Avenue, which will take place in stages.

The work is expected to be finished in October.