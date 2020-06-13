Wings Vernon is offering the Kal Class of 2020 free wings

Photo: Contributed Wings Vernon, Centennial Food Services and The Emily Dahl Foundation will provide graduates with free wings at the Anderson Subdivision restaurant on graduation day.

Wings Vernon is offering Kal Secondary grad students a tasty treat to celebrate graduation.

"We wish all graduates in Vernon all the best and encourage all grads to stay hungry, stay foolish - and most importantly - don't worry, be happy,” said Kristina Tobler, foundation chairperson.

The foundation also has a message for the Class of 2020:

“Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, made a very good point when he told us that you can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So, you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever.

“This approach will never let you down, and it may make all the difference in your life.

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.

“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation sends a special message to remind us all that 'The Purpose Of Our Lives Is To Be Happy.'”