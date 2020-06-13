159297
159298
Vernon  

Hello Okanagan talks with Vernon's Dr. Pete Henley

COVID Q&A with Dr. Pete

Contributed

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they talk with Dr. Pete Henley, who answers burning questions on COVID-19 and offers his opinion on what life may look like going forward.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

159195
158253


