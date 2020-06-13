50 new units of affordable rental housing opening in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester Thunderbird Manor will provide more affordable housing in Vernon.

Provincial funding will help open more than 140 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, 50 of which are in Vernon.

"People deserve safe, secure and affordable housing," Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson said in a press release Friday. "From young families to seniors, these projects will mean that more people can find a good, affordable home in their community, close to their friends and family."

More than 50 homes are open or will be opening soon, including:

Residents began moving into 38 homes at 5545 27th Ave. in Vernon at the end of May. The project is for indigenous families, elders, youth and individuals with accessibility challenges with low to moderate incomes. Monthly rents range from $460 (studio) to $975 (four bedrooms).

The province provided $6.3 million toward the project, the federal government $2.2 million, and the City of Vernon $415,000 in municipal waivers.

Construction is expected to begin in early July on 12 affordable rental townhomes for seniors, people with disabilities and families with low to moderate incomes ?at 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd. Monthly rents are projected to range from $375 to approximately $1,148.

The province is contributing $1.2 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund to that project, as well as interim construction financing of $2.8 million and annual operating funding.

The City of Vernon provided the land, valued at $600,000, and $134,000 in municipal waivers. Non-profit operator, Vernon and District Community Land Trust Society, is providing $69,000 in equity.

Elsewhere, 16 homes for seniors and families with low to moderate incomes were announced for Keremeos, with rents from $425 to $1,100. Residents will begin moving in next month.

Construction is also underway on 75 homes for individuals and families with middle incomes in Merritt. Rents will range from $1,053 to $1,650.

The projects are part of more than 23,000 new homes that are complete or underway across the province, including nearly 3,900 in the Interior, as part of the Government of B.C.'s Homes for B.C. housing plan.