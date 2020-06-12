159297
Vernon  

Highlander Cannabis opens - not replacing Squires Four Pub

Squires adds cannabis shop

- | Story: 302615

Vernon's newest cannabis shop opened its doors June 1.

And it's in a familiar location – but have no fear, Highlander Cannabis has not replaced Squires Four Pub.

While the Stickle Road watering hole remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, management say on Facebook they look forward to reopening soon.

"We just wanted to clarify that Squires Four Pub is just closed temporarily ... (the) pub will be back open as soon as they can, as this is just for now, not forever!?

"Highlander Cannabis is an addition to the Squires Four family and is not replacing the pub."

Highlander opened its doors inside the same building on the Swan Lake auto mile.

The addition to the pub and liquor store on site adds everything the recreational puffer might need – from bevvies to whet the whistle, to munchies to follow the weed.

"With a pub, liquor store and now a cannabis store, there’s no need to go anywhere else," Highlander said on its Facebook page.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4188869
1083 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$424,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Chad
Chad Vernon SPCA >


158293


TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.  
TGIF Gifs- June 12, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Fun way to mop
Must Watch
Man handstands and mops at the same time.
French horn and chair duet
Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156304