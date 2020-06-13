1959 Vernon May Day Parade features lots of local residents

A Vernon historian and videographer has dug up another blast from the past, but not too much is known about this one.

Francois Arseneault said the three-minute video is of the 1959 May Day Parade in Vernon.

“The parade begins with the army, sea and air cadets escorting the ensign on 30th Avenue,” said Arseneault.

Then Vernon mayor Frank Becker can bee seen waving to the crowd from a convertible car.

The grainy black-and-white 16 mm film that Arseneault converted to a digital format shows the sea cadet corp band, May Day princess and children as part of the parade.

The parade makes its way to Polson Park where a packed grandstand can be seen in the background.

Anyone with more information on the people and event are urged to leave comments on Arseneault's Youtube page.

“Crowd sourcing works. Nearly everyone has a specific knowledge on these subject matters,” said Arseneault.