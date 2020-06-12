159297
Vernon  

City to start large road project in Vernon's downtown core

More roadwork on the way

One of the busiest summers for road work in Vernon will see yet another project in the downtown core.

The 32nd Avenue reconstruction project between 33rd and 35th streets is scheduled to begin Monday.

The project includes rehabilitation of 285 metres of road, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer replacement.

There will also be some sidewalk replacement and upgrades, and a new traffic signal at the 32nd Avenue and 34th Street intersection.

Throughout construction, there will be full road closures of sections along 32nd Avenue, which will take place in stages. 

The work is expected to be finished in October.

Meanwhile, work is also continuing along 48th Avenue between Highway 97 and 29th Street.

That project, including a drainage culvert and raised roadway, addresses a large puddle that annually formed in the area during spring runoff known as "Lake Toyota." 

It also includes a multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

Work is expected to be complete in mid-July.

Businesses in all construction areas remain open to the public.

For more information on city road work projects, click here.

