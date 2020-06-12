Enderby reports falling levels on Shuswap River

Photo: Contributed

Shuswap River levels have receded faster than forecast, Enderby's Emergency Operations Centre reports.

On June 5, flow rates were 459 cubic metres per second and levels were 4.920 metres. As of Thursday afternoon, the flow rate was are 336 cubic metres per second and the river level at 4.25 metres.

"The forecast is predicting that the river’s rate of decline will slow significantly over the next 10 days. There will be a slight incline around June 15 due to steady precipitation that is expected to hit hardest on June 13, with 15-20 mm of rain forecast for that day," the EOC said in a press release.

As river levels have dropped, Riverdale Drive is no longer partially submerged and has reopened to traffic.

However, the boat launch, Tuey (Waterwheel) Park, and part of Waterwheel Street remain closed.

A high streamflow advisory remains in effect from the BC River Forecast Centre due to minor flooding of low-lying areas.