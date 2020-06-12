Vernon homeowners pumping basements after intense rainstorm

A heavy downpour in the North Okanagan Thursday caused flooding in homes along Vernon Creek.

The creek that flows through Polson Park to Okanagan Lake couldn't contain the massive influx of water and spilled its banks, flooding a section of Polson Park as well as the intersection of 34A Street and 24th Avenue.

The occupant of one home, who declined to give her name, said she had about six inches of water in her basement.

Across the street, Cliff Battensby had his basement and garage filled with water.

“It built up in the stairway and it blew open the door ... instantly, we had about four and a half feet in the basement,” said Battensby who was busy cleaning up Friday morning.

“It just continued to flow right through the yard, in the garage and the in the basement of the house.”

The home was initially flooded about 2:30 p.m., but Battensby said a second wave came less than three hours later.

“It burst the bank again. It did exactly the same thing. It flooded the whole basement again,” said Battensby, adding he had to pump out the basement of his home twice in three hours.

Battensby said he isn't sure if insurance will cover the damage or not.

Meanwhile, his near 80-year-old neighbour is using a sump pump to drain her basement.

Due to the flooding, the city closed Polson Park Thursday afternoon as a safety precaution as well as stretch of 24th Avenue. The street was reopened Friday morning.

Motorists also had to navigate a huge buildup of water at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue during Thursday's downpour.

And there could be more water on the way. Environment Canada is calling for rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.