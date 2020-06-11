Vernon company launches campaign to help aquariums, zoos

Photo: Contributed Okanagan-based Piscine Energetics has launched a campaign to help aquariums and zoos during the COVID-19 shut down.

An invasive shrimp swimming in Okanagan Lake could be the saviour of aquariums across North America.

Okanagan-based Piscine Energetics, which transforms mysis shrimp into sustainable fish food, has launched the Save Your Aquarium’ Campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit aquariums hard with 80 per cent of accredited zoos and aquariums having to shut their doors.

And as revenues fall to zero, institutions are having a difficult time caring for their animals.

The Piscine Energetics ‘buy one, give one’ initiative aims to rally the public, including the 14.5 million households in North America that have an aquarium, to support the zoos and aquariums that have been seriously impacted by the pandemic.

“Zoos and aquariums welcome over 185 million visitors annually. We realized quickly that with an extreme loss of revenue and almost unchanging operating costs, our long-time partners are facing challenging budget cuts, and reduced resources while trying to maintain a healthy environment for their animals” said Nuri Fisher, Piscine Energetics Inc. president.

“That’s when the idea for the campaign came to me. Why not make it easy for not only our community’s most avid hobbyists, but anyone that has ever experienced the wonder of learning in these institutions, to support in the care of these animals.”

Through the campaign, people and organizations can buy a bucket of Piscine Energetics sustainably sourced fish food for their home or office aquarium, and Piscine Energetics will give a bucket of fish food to the institution of their choice.

People without access to fish tanks can still participate by purchasing a bucket of fish food which will result in both buckets being directed to their selected institution.

The Save Your Aquarium campaign is open to the public and will run indefinitely to ensure the safety of animals in aquariums and zoos across North America.

The public can select from a list of 295 zoo and aquarium institutions including the Vancouver Aquarium.

For more information on how to participate, click here.