Intense storm floods roads and swelled creeks in Vernon

UPDATE 4:33 p.m.

Castanet has been told the City of Vernon has closed 34A Street at 24th Avenue due to flooding from Vernon Creek.

There are also reports of some flooding to area homes.

ORIGINAL

The cloud burst that drenched the North Okanagan Thursday afternoon is swelling creeks and flooding roads.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester said Vernon Creek, which was already running high, has spilled its banks in Polson Park.

Motorists are also having to navigate a massive puddle at the bottom of Hospital Hill.

Manchester said the water is close to 60 cm deep at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue.

The pressure from the sudden surge of water was so powerful it was blowing manhole covers in the park and on the highway.

The rain lasted only a few minutes, but dumped a significant amount of water in that short time.

Lightning and thunder accompanied the storm.