Intense rain storm floods park, roads in Vernon

Flooding closes Polson Park

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

The City of Vernon has closed Polson Park due to flooding following Thursday afternoon's intense rain.

The gates are closed on either end of the park and will remain closed until further notice, the city says in a press release. 

"The safety of our residents, visitors and staff is our top priority, so the public is asked to stay out of Polson Park and away from all creeks and creek banks – particularly with children and pets – as local creek levels continue to fluctuate," the city said.

The city has also closed 24th Avenue between 34th and 39th streets due to flooding there. City crews have placed sandbags along 24th avenue and 36th Street due to the high creek levels.

Motorists are asked to slow down, as the storm sewer system has been overwhelmed by the sudden rain storm. Crews are checking for creek blockages, flooded areas and open manholes across the city.

The water is beginning to recede; however, if residents see flooding or an area of concern, they can call the after hours emergency line at 250-542-5361.

UPDATE: 4:33 p.m.

Castanet has been told the City of Vernon has closed 34A Street at 24th Avenue due to flooding from Vernon Creek.

There are also reports of some flooding to area homes.

ORIGINAL: 3:35 p.m.

The cloud burst that drenched the North Okanagan Thursday afternoon is swelling creeks and flooding roads.

Castanet editor Jon Manchester said Vernon Creek, which was already running high, has spilled its banks in Polson Park.

Motorists are also having to navigate a massive puddle at the bottom of Hospital Hill.

Manchester said the water is close to 60 cm deep at the intersection of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue.

The pressure from the sudden surge of water was so powerful it was blowing manhole covers in the park and on the highway.

The rain lasted only a few minutes, but dumped a significant amount of water in that short time.

Lightning and thunder accompanied the storm.

