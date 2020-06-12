Residents of Vernon apartment complex live in fear of neighbour

Neighbours of a Vernon man arrested for breaching probation by taking photos of minors at the Coldstream skate park over the weekend say they live in fear he will harm a child unless something is done.

And his court-ordered conditions bear out that fear.

A group of residents at a Vernon apartment complex in the Alexis Park neighbourhood gathered to share their concerns and warn the public.

They say they've had enough after multiple incidents of peering in windows, running outside in his underwear to meet female neighbours, intimidating senior residents, and other unnerving behaviour.

"We're desperate," said one woman.

Another young mother said she has been living in fear since her child was born, and she has nightmares of the unthinkable.

"It feels like I'm the one on parole, not him. I'm stuck in my house with my toddler, with the curtains drawn."

Richard Slobodian, 58, was arrested Saturday on charges of failing to comply with a probation order.

His court-ordered conditions include not to be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be present, according to RCMP.

But, Slobodian has numerous breaches and charges dating back to 2014, when the Crown imposed the conditions based on grounds he is a danger to commit a sexual offence against a minor.

Since then, he has been under a peace bond that has been broken as many as 18 times.

Last weekend's arrest followed an incident at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

Neighbours breathed a temporary sigh of relief, but say he was back in the complex by Monday after spending a night at the Okanagan jail in Oliver, and was allegedly peering in windows as recently as Tuesday.

The neighbours say police have been called to the complex numerous times, and others have come looking for Slobodian in search of vigilante justice.

"I'm constantly in contact with his probation officer," said one woman. "I fear some child will be injured for life ... our children are at risk, our community is at risk."

They note Slobodian has changed his appearance multiple times, and that their complex is right beside a park and only a short walk from an elementary school.

"Anytime someone new moves in, we have to warn them," another neighbour said.

"If he's not moved, we're moving," said another.

"He has no filters and won't back down until you say you're calling police," said one woman.

Police were called to the complex as recently as June 1, but no charges were laid in that incident. And they were back again just two days later.

RCMP presence is a regular occurrence, the neighbours say: "Often several RCMP vehicles, often the door kicked in, and he is hauled out in handcuffs, half naked."