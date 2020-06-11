Vernon Ride Don't Hide event cancelled due to COVID concerns

Photo: File photo The eighth annual Ride Don't Hide has been cancelled due to COVID concerns.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has cancelled a significant event that raised money to help those with mental health issues,

The 8th Annual Ride Don’t Hide planned for this month has been cancelled, but another program is in place to raise much-needed funds to help people who are struggling during these challenging times.

The goal of the ride was to reduce mental health stigma and raise funds for local programs.

To raise money in place of the ride, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District Branch has launched the 'In This Together - COVID-19 Community Crisis Response’ to meet the increased demand for crisis line services and the local nutrition program.

Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon executive director, said the ride was cancelled “to avoid any unnecessary risks during the global pandemic we are experiencing.

“More than ever, our programs and services are desperately needed in the community. We know many are struggling emotionally and financially, but for those who are able to help, we are most grateful.”

The crisis line has received a record amount of calls, with 90 per cent of the increased calls being related to COVID-19.

To date, more than $40,000 has been raised for 'In This Together’ including a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and $10,000 from the United Way of South Okanagan Similkameen.

Interior Savings Credit Union and TD Canada Trust contributed to CMHA’s COVID relief initiatives, in addition to donations from individual community members.

“We hope to reach our $60,000 goal by the end of July to meet the need that would have been fulfilled with our Ride Don’t Hide event,” said Payson. “Although we are all living in times of uncertainty about what the coming weeks and months will bring, what we do know is that we are strong and connected.”

Before the pandemic, the Ride Don’t Hide event planning was off to a strong start, raising more than $14,000.

“We are the ones who have had the top fundraising ride team in Canada for the past three years,” said Payson. “The spirit of the North Okanagan community is resilient and vital and we will get through this together.”

CMHA has transitioned most of its programming to online and phone-based services and added new programs including Phone Buddy to meet the need for social and emotional support for isolated community members.

To donate, click here.