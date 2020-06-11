159297
Vernon  

Spike belt stops driver in West Kelowna after Vernon truck theft

Stolen truck arrest on camera

- | Story: 302473

UPDATED: 9:55 a.m.

West Kelowna resident Patricia Crick captured the moments RCMP officers surrounded a stolen vehicle that had driven into the ditch at a police roadblock set up on Westside Road.

She says she was incredibly impressed by the professionalism of the RCMP officers on scene, and couldn't quite believe what she was seeing. 

"I was so scared, I was crying, to see this - it was like we were in a movie ... I was right in front of all that went down for it.

"Our RCMP were so professional. I watched them take him out of the truck, I watched them arrest him - guns, the whole nine yards, dog, everything - but they were so so good. I think with all the news that’s going on about police brutality, our police just need some really positive comments about their behaviour."

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

A report of a possible impaired driver on Westside Road ended with the arrest of the driver and recovery of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

About 12:30 p.m., Vernon RCMP received a report of a black pickup being driven erratically.

When provided with the licence plate number, police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area on Tuesday.

Police located the vehicle stopped on rural road off Westside Road. But, when the officer approached the truck, the driver sped off.

RCMP Air Services followed the truck from above as it drove south towards West Kelowna, where police swarmed the area near the intersection of Nancee Way around 3:15 p.m.

The driver attempted to go around the roadblock and got stuck in the ditch after hitting a spike belt.

With the vehicle disabled, the lone occupant was taken into custody without further incident, says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

A 25-year-old man from Kelowna faces numerous charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and breach of probation. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154560
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


154280


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Chad
Chad Vernon SPCA >


153450


Look twice

Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries
Offset votes for the first time in U.S. elections
Showbiz
Offset voted for the first time ever during Georgia's...
Bird learns how life works
Must Watch
The betrayal.
Kitty “sneaks” up on owner
Must Watch
Every time the owner of this adorable kitten hid behind the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157676
158535