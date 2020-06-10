Historic O'Keefe Ranch letting leashed dogs on the property

Photo: Contributed Dogs are currently allowed at Historic O'Keefe Ranch, as long as they are on a leash.

The Loneliest Interpreter is back, and this time he is not alone.

Historic O'Keefe Ranch near Vernon has been producing humorous videos as the ranch nears a reopening date after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Gabriel Newman plans the Lonely Interpreter, who can be seen wandering the grounds of the ranch with his dog – something that is currently allowed at the historic site.

The grounds of the ranch are open to the public and they are allowed to bring their four-legged friends – as long as they are on a leash and the owners clean up after them.

The ranch is planning a soft opening June 17 with plans to hold 'mini-events.'

Some mini-events will be free for season pass holders, but a ticket and registration is still required to ensure the tour doesn't exceed maximum limits.

O’Keefe Ranch has also announced all 2020 seasons passes will be extended to include the 2021 season, and the ranch is currently offering 20 per cent off the regular price.

Stay tuned for a Cowboy Campfire experience as a replacement for the Cowboy Dinner Show as well as a more in depth animal tour.

Building access will be limited, and several buildings will not be able to open this year as the flow of traffic will not allow for safe social distancing.