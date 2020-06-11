159297
Vernon  

More downtown Vernon businesses are installing patios

Patios popping up

As businesses emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown, patios are beginning to pop up throughout the city centre.

Restaurants and coffee shops in downtown Vernon are welcoming customers back and some are adding outdoor seating to bring people not only to their business, but to the downtown area in general.

The Kal, one of the oldest watering holes in Vernon, has converted part of the parking lot into a patio with tables and chairs in a fenced off area.

Just around the corner, Carla Fabris runs Sweet Hoopla, 3001 31 St., and after closing down due to the coronavirus, she is one again serving customers and she has added a scenic wood patio to do so.

“We had amazing customers that kept us going through the whole thing,” she said. “They kept in touch with me online and they helped me through.”
Now those customers can stop by for a tasty treat and enjoy the Okanagan summer.

Fabris had plans for the patio before the COVID-19 outbreak, but it has taken on even more importance today.

“The city of Vernon was amazing in that they are allowing downtown businesses to put their patios in,” said Fabris.

The patio takes up a single parking spot, and Fabris hopes it will attract people to not only her business, but the downtown in general.

“What we're hoping with the patio, and this is before COVID hit, we were hoping to draw people downtown in the evening to enjoy our downtown and make it a little more alive at night with the opportunity to just sit and be a tourist in your own town,” she said. “Downtown is very quiet in the evening so we are just hoping with the patio we can draw more people downtown.”

