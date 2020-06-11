The Academy of Inquiry and Adventure Okanagan is a fresh way for students to learn

Photo: School District 22

Clarence Fulton Secondary School has been implementing a new way of learning for its Grades 7-12 students for the past few years, offering students a unique set of classes and activities.

The Academy of Inquiry & Adventure Okanagan, formerly known as the Vernon Community School, works under the umbrella of Fulton Secondary, but provides students with classes such as blacksmithing, graphic design and new technology courses.

"These courses are offered to students in Grades 7-12, and whoever chooses to take each course are all in the same class," explains Caitlin McMahon, a math teacher at Fulton. "So you could have a Grade 7 and a Grade 12 in the same room, and it allows students of all ages to work together."

The blended classrooms allow the older students to mentor the younger ones, which often eliminates the divide between grades. Courses of all varieties are a part of this new wave of learning, which includes the traditional science, arts, math and English courses. But they also offer learning opportunities that involve activities and subjects such as yoga, sailing, geology, podcasting, snowboarding, marine biology and more.

"Even the more traditional subjects have a modern component to them, for instance some of the art programs utilize 3D printing in their course," says McMahon. "All the time I find myself wishing I had opportunities like this back when I was in school."

The AIAO is currently accepting applications for next year's enrolment. All students in Grades 7-12 are welcome to apply, and AIAO tuition is free. For more information and to apply, you can visit the AIAO website.