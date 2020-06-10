159297
Vernon  

Vernon's compost pilot project has been delayed for months, with no sign of return

Compost program stalled

Story: 302424

Vernon's popular composting program was approved for a second year back in January, but it is still nowhere to be seen this spring.

The bin's location in the City Hall parking lot has been sitting empty since the snow melted, even though the funding has been received by the City of Vernon from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal, a top supporter of the project, is perplexed as to what is taking so long.

"Back in Januray, staff wanted to wait until August because the RDNO was doing their own study on it and they wanted to see what their findings were," says Nahal. "But that's when I spoke up and said that we shouldn't wait and (to) continue with this program, because we've gotten a lot of positive feedback from the public."

Nahal believes this spring has been a lost opportunity, since cooking at home became inevitably more popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this window of time, I don't think there has ever been a point in recent history that people have cooked at home this much," she says. "The amount of potential compost that has just been thrown away in the trash is likely huge, and the bins haven't been placed where they should have been."

New amendments to the composting program were to include a second location, and to increase the compost collection to twice a week.

The collection increase would help deter potential rodent attraction to the bins.

