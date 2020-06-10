Black Lives Matter protesters gather at Vernon courthouse

A small crowd gathered for Vernon's second Black Lives Matter protest, on the steps of the Vernon courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Just over a dozen people stood in solidarity with black and indigenous people who face prejudice and racism.

The demonstration follows a global wave of protests, marches and rallies all over the world in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"I'm hoping that people will just have an open mind and be willing to think differently," said protester Ilona Davidson. "I'm not asking for you to do anything huge, but just open your heart a bit."

To support the Black Lives Matter movement, activists at the rally said donating money to various black and indigenous charities and bail funds is the best way to help with the cause. But, if money is tight, there are other ways to help that don't cost a cent.

"I think one of the big ones is having those awkward conversations with people you know," said Davidson.

"They may not be (racist) on purpose, sometimes they just haven't learned. So it's important to educate people."