159297
Vernon  

Black Lives Matter protesters gather at Vernon courthouse

Time for tough conversation

- | Story: 302418

A small crowd gathered for Vernon's second Black Lives Matter protest, on the steps of the Vernon courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Just over a dozen people stood in solidarity with black and indigenous people who face prejudice and racism.

The demonstration follows a global wave of protests, marches and rallies all over the world in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"I'm hoping that people will just have an open mind and be willing to think differently," said protester Ilona Davidson. "I'm not asking for you to do anything huge, but just open your heart a bit."

To support the Black Lives Matter movement, activists at the rally said donating money to various black and indigenous charities and bail funds is the best way to help with the cause. But, if money is tight, there are other ways to help that don't cost a cent.

"I think one of the big ones is having those awkward conversations with people you know," said Davidson.

"They may not be (racist) on purpose, sometimes they just haven't learned. So it's important to educate people."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4163508
4131 3rd Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$649,000
more details
155962


Send us your News Tips!


156106


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brad
Brad Vernon SPCA >


158041


Disney memes

Galleries
Disney memes to make your afternoon better.
Disney memes (2)
Galleries
Skating is better when propelled by a leaf blower
Must Watch
Genius, this boy has a need for speed.  
William Shatner rethinking doubts about alien life
Showbiz
Star Trek legend William Shatner is rethinking his previous...
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall
Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158623