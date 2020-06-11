Average Vernon tax bill $2,770 - deadline extended to Sept. 1

Photo: Jon Manchester

Municipal tax notices have begun arriving in Vernon mailboxes.

Tax bills for city services covering everything from policing and fire rescue to parks and road maintenance went out to homeowners across the city this week.

Based on the average assessed value of a residential property at $452,538, a typical property owner would pay $2,770 in taxes, minus the homeowner grant if they live on the premises.

Of that total, 53.9% covers the municipal portion of the tax bill, and 46.1% other agencies including the local school district, Regional District of North Okanagan, hospital, and library.

Council established a one-time COVID-19 grant equal to 3.2% of the municipal tax portion to ease the burden for taxpayers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As well, the due date for payment was extended to Sept. 1.

Total taxation revenue is budgeted at $43,104,300.

The city's largest area of expenditure is for its policing contract with the RCMP. That accounts for $11,582,766 this year.

The largest capital expenditures are earmarked for sewer infrastructure at $5,766,500, and parks at $3,690,000.

Residents are reminded they can pay their tax bills online via their banking institution as well as at City Hall.

There will be a 10% penalty for taxes paid after the Sept. 1 deadline.