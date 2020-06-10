Vernon man causing sensation with downtown piano performances

Photo: Turning Points

Vernon has its own Piano Man, and his name is Joel.

Turning Points Collaborative Society posted a video of Joel playing a public piano on 30th Avenue, and his performance is being praised throughout the community as his hidden talent becomes known to more people.

The video says Joel has been playing music almost his entire life, and it acts as an escape from troubled times, something he is no stranger to.

The 38 year old has been homeless for most of the past eight years.

Joel was unaware his impromptu downtown performance was being recorded, but said he's happy to be able to bring some joy to others.

And, no matter where his life's journey takes him, Joel said he will always have music.

Turning Points provides supportive housing alternatives for the homeless, at risk, and marginally housed.

It operates the Our Place Shelter and temporary Gateway Shelter at the Vernon Curling Club.