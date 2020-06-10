Construction workers help man in BX after lawnmower accident

Photo: Contributed

Construction workers came to the rescue after a ride-on lawnmower accident in the BX area of Vernon, Tuesday.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey says a man was loading the mower onto a trailer when the mower fell, landing on the man.

“The lawnmower kicked back, knocked him off the ramp and pinned him under the machine,” Wacey said, adding the man received a wound on his leg and was lucky the femoral artery was not cut, which could have been a life-threatening injury.

The blades of the mower were not engaged when the incident happened.

The accident happened at a park next to the fire hall. Fortunately for the victim, construction workers at BX School saw the incident and lifted the machine off the unidentified man.

Wacey said the construction workers provided first aid, while one of them ran to the fire hall to summon help.

“He was lucky it happened with everyone being around at that point in time,” said Wacey.

“We provided first aid until EHS showed up, but they were delayed for a bit.”

The man was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.