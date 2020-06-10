Temperatures from Kamloops to Penticton lower than normal

Photo: BJ Reed Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures have been the norm for the B.C. Interior so far this month.

If it seems like June is colder than usual – that's because it is.

Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt says temperatures were lower than normal from Kamloops to Penticton.

Hartt says typical highs for this time of year are in the low 20s throughout the region, but this year temperatures have been hovering in the high teens for all of the Southern Interior.

And on June 9, Vernon didn't even reach that – with the second lowest daytime high ever recorded for the region since statistics started being kept in 1900.

Vernon managed only 13.2 C, with the coldest June 9 on record happening only a few years ago, when the mercury reached just 12.7 C in 2012.

“It has been a cool June. Definitely a few degrees below normal. It's been two to seven degrees below our average daily maximum high,” said Hartt, adding Kelowna recorded its fifth lowest high for June 9 since 1899 with a temp of 15.8 C.

But when it comes to rainfall, there has actually been less than normal this year.

Hartt says some may think June has been a rainy month, but so far it is on track for less-than-normal precipitation.

“We have been in a showery pattern, but it's not like we've had any big rain days so far this month,” said Hartt, adding the grey skies often give the perception of increased rainy days.

So far this month in the North Okanagan, Hartt said there have been four days of rain, with 11.7 mm of precipitation.

“The normal for the entire month of June is 47.4, and we're about a third into it. If anything, there could be less rain this month. It's not necessarily a wet month, but we will see. We have risks of thunderstorms right through to the end of the week,” she said.

“Looking toward the end of June, it is looking like an improvement, but it's hard to get a forecast that far out.”

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which called for a cooler mid-June, it will warm up at the end of the month with a mixed bag of warm temperatures and rainy days through July.

Those old farmers are also predicting a cool and wet August for the Interior.