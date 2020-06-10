City of Vernon receives provincial grant to help lure tourists

Photo: Contributed

In an effort to help restart tourism in B.C., the City of Vernon was one of the recipients of a provincial tourism grant.

Vernon received a $145,300 portion of the $10 million that went out to 59 communities.

"The tourism industry is a major economic engine and job creator for people in B.C., but the impacts of COVlD-19 have left the industry struggling," says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. "We are supporting the tourism industry ... to make sure we can welcome visitors to explore super, natural British Columbia when it is safe to do so."

The funds will be allocated to community destination marketing organizations, which play an important role by connecting smaller communities with larger, metropolitan areas.

"As we look onwards to reopening and restarting the visitor economy, community DMOs are well placed to create effective marketing and development campaigns that will drive visitors to their communities across our beautiful province," says Nancy Small, chair, B.C. Destination Marketing Organization Association.

City of Vernon staff are currently working on a Tourism Recovery Plan to present to the Tourism Commission at its June 17 meeting.