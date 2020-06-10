159139
Vernon  

City of Vernon receives provincial grant to help lure tourists

Tourism works on recovery

- | Story: 302385

In an effort to help restart tourism in B.C., the City of Vernon was one of the recipients of a provincial tourism grant.

Vernon received a $145,300 portion of the $10 million that went out to 59 communities.

"The tourism industry is a major economic engine and job creator for people in B.C., but the impacts of COVlD-19 have left the industry struggling," says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. "We are supporting the tourism industry ... to make sure we can welcome visitors to explore super, natural British Columbia when it is safe to do so."

The funds will be allocated to community destination marketing organizations, which play an important role by connecting smaller communities with larger, metropolitan areas.

"As we look onwards to reopening and restarting the visitor economy, community DMOs are well placed to create effective marketing and development campaigns that will drive visitors to their communities across our beautiful province," says Nancy Small, chair, B.C. Destination Marketing Organization Association. 

City of Vernon staff are currently working on a Tourism Recovery Plan to present to the Tourism Commission at its June 17 meeting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157444
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4186270
#14-1470 Harvey Ave.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$634,900
more details
158144


Send us your News Tips!


153450


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brad
Brad Vernon SPCA >


156061


Disney memes

Galleries
Disney memes to make your afternoon better.
Disney memes (2)
Galleries
Skating is better when propelled by a leaf blower
Must Watch
Genius, this boy has a need for speed.  
William Shatner rethinking doubts about alien life
Showbiz
Star Trek legend William Shatner is rethinking his previous...
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall
Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158829