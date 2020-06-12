Coldstream racer driver qualifies for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Photo: Facebook Coldstream's Cameron Cassels will be racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this fall.

Cameron Cassels will be driving at the biggest motorsport race on the planet – hopefully.

The Coldstream resident has qualified to drive at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, hailed as the most prestigious endurance race on the planet.

However, coronavirus has complicated holding the race that was supposed to take place in June, but has now been tentatively set for September.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world's oldest active endurance race in the world, held annually since 1923 near the town of Le Mans, France.

“I would dream of going to Le Mans, as any driver would, but I didn't see it in the cards because it is so difficult to get to Le Mans,” said Cassels. “When I started pushing hard it was a dream but not the end goal. It was a pleasant surprise.”

Le Mans was brought even more into the mainstream last year with the Clint Eastwood film Ford v Ferrari, which followed the Ford racing team's win at the European race.

In his younger years, Cassels raced motocross, stock cars and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in North America and Europe, but took a break to start a family before starting his professional race career in 2016.

The road to Le Mans truly began in 2018 when he teamed up with Florida-based Performance Tech Motorsports that races under the NASCAR-owned International Motor Sports Association banner.

Cassels drove their LMP3 car to a championship in 2018 at the Masters Championship in IMSA’s Prototype Challenge.

Last year, Cassels competed in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Prototype Challenge.

Winning the WeatherTech Championship earned Cassels the Jim Trueman Award, earning the chance to race at Le Mans.

Cassels is thrilled to be part of the action, but the coronavirus threw a curve ball at the event and organizers are trying to figure out how to have the race with the COVID-19 mandates in place.

“I know they (organizers) are working on something, so we are anxiously waiting to hear from them,” he said. “It's a tough thing for them. Le Mans in the biggest motorsport event in the world and a lot of people bank on the revenue from it. NASCAR will be having some races this year with no fans allowed, but I don't know of the economics of Le Mans will allow that.”

One good thing to come out of the COVID delay is Cassel's daughter will be able to make the race. The original date conflicted with the teen's graduation, but now that Le Mans has been bumped down, she will be able to attend.

“All the kids are racers, but she is a huge, huge race fan and she really wanted to go with Le Mans for me,” he said.