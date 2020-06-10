Precautionary water advisory in place for Killiney Beach residents

Photo: Contributed

A water quality advisory is in effect for customers of the Killiney Beach water system on the North Westside.

The advisory affects 290 properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road. Infrastructure upgrading work on Monday is the cause of the advisory, and roadside notices are in place.

Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering staff are now flushing the system to remove any impurities that may have came into the system while the upgrades took place.

"As a precaution, it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute," says the RDCO.

"As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water."

The boil-water notice will be in effect until further notice when testing confirms the water is acceptable within Canadian drinking water guidelines.