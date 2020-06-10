159139
Vernon  

Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back for Vernon residents

Kal water source back on

The Kalamalka Lake water source is now back on and supplying Greater Vernon Water customers again.

The Kal Lake source was turned off on April 22 because of increased turbidity.

Since there is no filtration at the Mission Hill treatment plant, the source was prone to weather and other factors that could affect water quality.

The turbidity increased because melting snow raised water levels in Coldstream Creek, which feeds into Kalamalka Lake.

The rapid water brings up sediment from the bottom of the waterways, causing less clarity and poorer water quality.

