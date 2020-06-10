Black bear seen in Vernon neighbourhood eating garbage

Photo: Pixabay

Conservation officers are still trying to catch the black bear that is roaming the Foothills area of Vernon.

The bruin was so brazen as to walk into a home last week.

The home owner made a noise and scared the animal away, but CO Micah Kneller said it was seen eating out of trash cans Monday night.

Kneller said the brownish bear has become habituated to garbage because some people in the neighbourhood put their garbage out the night before pick up or leave garbage cans next their house, despite numerous warnings not to do so.

A garbage bear can not be rehabilitated and will have to be destroyed.

“I drove past there (Monday) night. (Tuesday) is garbage pick up and everybody had their garbage out,” said Kneller.

Kneller described the bear as “scrawny” and “gangly,” but they are having a hard time catching it because there are so many food sources for it in the area.

“There is just such a variety of things for him to get in to that he's not really coming back to the same spot,” said Kneller, adding the bear may return to the forest as more food like berries become abundant but he will return to the neighbourhood in the fall.

Kneller again stressed the importance of not putting garbage out the night before and not leaving garbage cans next to your house.

For years, conservation officers have been telling people to secure their garbage and to put it out only on the morning it is to be collected. Warnings were issued and now COs are starting to hand out fines in an effort to keep bears and people safe.

“It's law, don't put your garbage out until the morning of pickup,” said Kneller.

“It needs to be stored in a place where bears can't get to it.”

Bear-proof garbage cans are one way to keep bears out, but people can also build bear-proof enclosures for the garbage or store it in the garage.