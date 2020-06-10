International con man duped victims around the world out of millions - including right here in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Hamish McLaren has been stewing behind bars in Australia since last June.

But the international con man's web of intrigue and deceit has an Okanagan connection that many locals may not know of.

McLaren, who went by several names over three decades of fraud and swindling, was a ski instructor at Vernon's Silver Star Mountain in the early 1990s.

In a multi-part investigation by The Australian's Greg Bearup titled "Who the hell is Hamish?", Bearup digs into McLaren's trail of lies. Among them, that he was a hedge fund broker, MI-5 agent, banker, and business analyst. Mostly, he was just a thief – one who is alleged to have stolen tens of millions of dollars from his marks, all over the world.

By all accounts, Hamish, whose birth name was Watson, was not a very good ski instructor. But, he would show up in the Okanagan on a private jet, buy expensive sports cars, even offered to pay for a colleague's helicopter pilot lessons so they could supposedly start a heli-skiing business together.

According to locals, he even bragged that he was good friends with actor Tom Cruise.

He bought ski properties and lakefront mansions – all with money stolen from other people.

Hamish was sentenced to 16 years behind bars in 2019 for conning a small handful of his victims out of almost $8 million. But his trail of deception spans much farther, with people losing their life savings in the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Hong Kong, as well as Australia.

Hamish would disappear and reinvent himself every few years, evading authorities.

One victim, Tracy, believed she had fallen in love with a man named Max Tavita. She ended up losing $370,000 to a man she called a "sociopath."

The serial conman told her he had worked at the World Trade Center in New York and that he was an orphan whose parents died in a plane crash.

At trial, his lawyers claimed he has autism, which influenced his cold-hearted behaviour. But, Hamish could be generous, too. He lavished his marks with expensive gifts and travel – paid for from other victims' investments in his financial pyramid scheme – all to further his illusion.

Along the way, he would break numerous women's hearts. One of his girlfriends he disparagingly called "The Pleasure Machine."

His victims would range from losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $20 million in one case.

Judge Colin Charteris rejected McLaren's 11th-hour apology and said "the only mitigating feature is he pleaded guilty."

Individually, Charteris said McLaren's crimes would have netted 70 years in jail, but tried as a single case, his aggregate sentence was 16 years, 12 of those with no chance of parole. The courtroom crowd can be heard bursting into applause in a recording of the sentencing.

Listen to Bearup's multi-part podcast here.